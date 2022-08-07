WI vs IND, 5th T20I: Hardik to lead, Rohit rested as India opt to bat

India have rested four players including Rohit Sharma in the fifth T20I against West Indies, which is currently underway in Florida.



The other three players who have been rested are Rishabh Pant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Suryakumar Yadav. Hardik Pandya has been named India's stand-in captain as the tourists have opted to bat at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill.

India have already sealed the series as they are 3-1 up in the five-match T20I series against West Indies. After winning the opening fixture, the hosts bounced back to win the second game before losing the next two.

"Batting gets slower in the second innings. We don't feel we are playing in Miami but in some Indian city. It is fantastic to come abroad and get this support," said Hardik after winning the toss.

When Hardik was asked about Team India's goal in the dead-rubber fifth T20I, the skipper replied," We spoke to the boys that no matter what happens, we have set some standards for the Indian cricket team so the intensity and the attitude stays the same. Four changes: all are resting, Rohit, Rishabh, Bhuvneshwar, Suryakumar go out."









Suryakumar is the leading run-scorer in the five-match series. He has scored 135 runs in four innings at an average of 33.75 and at a strike rate of 168.75. West Indies' medium-fast pacer Obed McCoy has most wickets as of now, with nine scalps in four T20Is.

Going into the fifth game, even West Indies wanted to bat, as per their captain Nicholas Pooran.

"We wanted to bat first but that's fine. We have four changes. Brooks, Walsh, Odean Smith and Keemo Paul have come in. We have to prepare for the WC. This is a fresh group and India is a great team as well. The venue was small at St. Kitts and hence Walsh wasn't included. But we know when we do need a spin option, we have them," said Pooran.

West Indies vs India, 5th T20I: Playing XI

West Indies XI: Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (c), Devon Thomas (wk), Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Dominic Drakes, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh, Rovman Powell

India XI: Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh