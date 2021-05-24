Will be wary of 'dangerous' Pant in WTC final: New Zealand bowling coach

London: New Zealand will be wary of the danger that Rishabh Pant poses when they face India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, said the team's bowling coach Shane Jurgensen.

India play New Zealand in the inaugural WTC title from June 18 to 22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

"Well, Pant is an extremely dangerous player who can change the game on its head. We saw how well he did it against Australia and England. He's extremely positive-minded, but with that comes potentially the opportunity to take his wicket," Jurgensen told The Telegraph.

Pant shook off the bad form he went through in 2020 during India's tour of Australia, in which he played an integral role in his team recording a second Test series win in row Down Under, despite the absence of a number key players.

He has scored 515 runs in six Tests at an average of 64.37 this year. Jurgensen also noted that India's bowling attack too poses a big threat.