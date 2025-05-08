Women’s ODI Tri-Series: We're going to go out there, give it everything that we have, says Jafta

Colombo: South Africa women’s wicketkeeper-batter Sinalo Jafta believes the team is ready to give its all on the field in their final match of the women’s ODI tri-series against the hosts Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

On Wednesday, despite a career-best 81 from Annerie Dercksen and a fighting 67 from stand-in captain Chloe Tryon, South Africa suffered their third consecutive defeat in the tri-series when they went down to India by 23 runs in a high-scoring contest.

Their defeat also meant that India and Sri Lanka would meet in the tri-series final on Sunday. For South Africa, the immediate aim will be to sign off from the tour on a high. “Tomorrow we're going to go out there, give it everything that we have. Coach is always like if everyone does their job 100%, the result tends to take care of itself,” said Sinalo in the pre-match press conference.

Despite being winless in the tri-series so far, Sinalo believes the experiences in Sri Lanka will serve the squad well in preparing for the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup, set to be held later this year in India.

"We actually came in with about six players under the pump, and I think just the character that everyone showed, I'm sure everyone picked up. Yes, we didn't get the W, but a lot of boxes are actually ticked. If you don't look at the result, but look at why we came here, you could get on the flight going back home, at peace.”

“It's all about the journey. Going into India (World Cup), I'm not worried because I know we're a team that knows how to pick up their hands at the right time. So, going into India, we'll definitely be prepped,” she added.

Promising wicketkeeper-batter Karabo Meso made her ODI debut in the opening match of the tri-series, and Sinalo stated she doesn’t see the youngster as her main competitor for the keeper-batter’s slot.

"I never see it as a competition. I always see it as an opportunity for her to grow, because at the end of the day, we all know she is the future wicketkeeper of this team. I just came in from being a very good supportive role. Domestically, she's done a fantastic job for the Lions. It’s an opportunity well-deserved.”

"I've always had a positive approach in whatever situation I find myself. I tend to find that as soon as you go negative, immediately, people around you tend to be negative. So my focus is to just stay positive as long as possible," she concluded.



