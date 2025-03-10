WPL 2025: Skipper Harmanpreet's brilliant half-century lifts MI to 179/6

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur led from the front with a fluent 54 off 33 balls, while Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amanjot Kaur played crucial supporting roles to propel Mumbai Indians to 179/6 in their 20 overs against Gujarat Giants in the 19th match of the Women's Premier League 2025, here at the Brabourne Stadium.

Mumbai Indians opened with Amelia Kerr and Hayley Matthews, facing the new ball from Deandra Dottin. The innings started with a wayward wide from Dottin before Matthews capitalized on a full delivery, steering it past backward point for the first boundary. The West Indian all-rounder followed it up with a six over long leg, ensuring MI had a solid opening over, collecting 12 runs.

However, the introduction of Tanuja Kanwer brought control as she bowled a tight second over, conceding only a single run. Kashvee Gautam then entered the attack and struck early. After a boundary from Kerr, an outstanding piece of fielding from Ash Gardner at mid-on resulted in a direct hit, running out Kerr for just 5 off 9 balls.

Following Kerr’s dismissal, Nat Sciver-Brunt (NSB) joined Matthews at the crease. NSB got off the mark with a single before Matthews unleashed a couple of boundaries, including a crisp cut shot past the short third. Mumbai reached 44/1 at the end of the power-play, setting a solid base.

Gujarat introduced Priya Mishra after the power-play, and her entry immediately paid off. Matthews, who looked in good touch, edged behind to the wicketkeeper, departing for a well-compiled 27 off 22 balls. The wicket slowed down MI's scoring rate as Harmanpreet Kaur walked in to join NSB.

With two experienced batters at the crease, MI looked to stabilize. Ash Gardner bowled a tight over, allowing only four singles. However, NSB soon found her rhythm, reverse sweeping Priya Mishra for four and following it up with another boundary through covers.

Despite NSB’s aggressive approach, Gardner managed to break the partnership. She bowled a well-disguised delivery that resulted in a leading edge from NSB, which she caught herself, sending the English all-rounder back for a well-made 38 off 31 balls.

Amanjot Kaur joined the MI skipper and immediately showed intent. She got off the mark with a single before dispatching Dottin past extra cover for a boundary. Harmanpreet, meanwhile, kept the runs flowing, pulling a short delivery fine for four.

The 17th over saw Amanjot take charge, smashing boundaries through deep midwicket and backward point before launching a six over deep square-leg. However, her cameo came to an end when she holed out to long-on, departing for a brisk 27 off 15 balls.

Harmanpreet, who had anchored the innings superbly, brought up her fifty with a fine shot over short fine-leg in the 19th over. She looked set for a big finish but fell in the final over, mistiming a shot straight to Litchfield at deep mid-wicket for 54 off 33 balls. Yastika Bhatia added the finishing touches with a six over deep midwicket, followed by a boundary wide of long-on. A dropped catch at cover on the last ball resulted in a chaotic run-out, bringing MI's innings to a close at 179/6.

For Gujarat, Tanuja, Kashvee, Priya, and Ashleigh each picked a wicket.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians 179/6 in 20 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 54, Nat Sciver-Brunt 38; Ashleigh Gardner 1-27, Priya Mishra 1-23) against Gujarat Giants



