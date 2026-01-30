WPL 2026: Gardner’s 46, Wareham’s 44 not out takes GG to competitive 167/4

Vadodara: Skipper Ashleigh Gardner struck 46 while Georgia Wareham remained unbeaten on 44 as Gujarat Giants posted a competitive 167/4 against Mumbai Indians in a decisive 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL) clash at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi, on Friday.

On a sluggish surface, Gujarat lost Beth Mooney early before Sophie Devine and Anushka Sharma steadied the innings. After both departed in quick succession, Ashleigh and Georgia rebuilt with a composed 71-run stand off 43 balls.

Though Ashleigh fell four runs short of a half-century after being stumped off Amelia Kerr, MI’s standout bowler with 2-26, Georgia landed some important boundaries to take GG past 165-run mark, as 61 runs came off the last five overs. The total may test MI’s formidable batting line-up, considering GG’s good knack in terms of defending totals.

Sent in to batting first, GG lost skipper Beth Mooney for five, caught splendidly by Sajeevan Sajana at mid-wicket off Shabnim Ismail in the third over. Sophie and Anushka then steadied the innings with a 48-run stand.

Devine struck three boundaries in her 25, while Anushka looked fluent with four fours and a six in making 33. Both fell in successive overs to Amelia and Nat Sciver-Brunt – Anushka miscued the googly to long-on while Sophie pulled straight to deep mid-wicket.

With GG at 71/3, Ashleigh and Georgia took their time to rebuild, before striking boundaries at will. Ashleigh upped the ante when she struck Hayley Matthews for three fours and a six in the 16th over. She and Georgia then hit Shabnim for two boundaries each to bring the innings back on track. Though Ashleigh fell in the 18th over, Georgia nailed a four and six off Nat to ensure GG went past 165-mark.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Giants 167/4 in 20 overs (Ashleigh Gardner 46, Georgia Wareham 44 not out; Amelia Kerr 2-26, Shabnim Ismail 1-29) against Mumbai Indians



