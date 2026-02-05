WPL 2026: Rodrigues, Wolvaardt, Henry propel Delhi Capitals to 203/4 in decider against RCB

Vadodara: Skipper Jemimah Rodrigues struck a fluent 57 off 37 balls as Delhi Capitals posted a formidable 203/4 in their 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final of the 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL) at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara, on Thursday.

Inserted to bat first, DC posted the highest-ever total in a WPL final and also the highest score in Vadodara. After Lizelle Lee and Shafali Verma provided the early momentum, Jemimah took charge with a sparkling knock showcasing her sublime timing and ability to pick gaps with immaculate ease to get eight boundaries.

Laura Wolvaardt chipped in with a useful 44 off 25 balls, where she accelerated towards the end, while Chinelle Henry played a blistering cameo of 35 off just 15 balls to power Delhi past the 200-run mark. Such was the effect of Chinelle’s finishing touch that DC plundered 55 runs in the last four overs to put themselves in prime position for a maiden WPL title.

For RCB, Lauren Bell was the lone bright spot with the ball with her spell of 0-19 in four overs, but the rest of the attack struggled with their lines and lengths, offering scoring opportunities almost every over. RCB staged a brief comeback after Jemimah’s dismissal in the 16th over, but Chinelle’s late fireworks dashed their hopes.

DC began by making only nine runs in the first three overs before Lizelle broke free by walloping Sayali Satghare for two sixes and set the tone for what turned out to be one of their most complete batting performances in the competition. Shafali Verma opened up by striking successive boundaries off Arundhati Reddy before perishing to a sharp catch by Richa Ghosh for 20.

But Lizelle continued to attack, hammering Shreyanka Patil for three fours and a six in the seventh over, but Nadine de Klerk provided the breakthrough by removing her for 37 – miscuing slog to long-on. Jemimah came in and was fluent against both pace and spin from the get-go, striking boundaries through cover, extra cover, and point. With Laura settling in, the pair kept the scoreboard ticking.

The 12th over proved to be pivotal, as Jemimah showcased her full range – cover-driving, sweeping, and cutting Shreyanka for three boundaries, before slicing fiercely off Radha Yadav. Jemimah soon reached her half-century in the 15th over, before falling for 57, as she was caught by deep square leg off Sayali Satghare.

But Laura and Chinelle unleashed a brutal assault in the death overs. Chinelle, in particular, tore into Nadine de Klerk in the 18th over, smashing four boundaries and a six to collect 24 runs. The duo took a boundary each off Sayali in the final over, yielding 15 runs, before Laura was run out while attempting a desperate second run, as DC put RCB on the path of a daunting chase.

Brief scores:

Delhi Capitals 203/4 in 20 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 57, Laura Wolvaardt 44; Arundhati Reddy 1-40, Sayali Satghare 1-46) against Royal Challengers Bengaluru



