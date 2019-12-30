'You continue to be an inspiration,' Virat Kohli hails Sr. Bacchan for receiving Dada Saheb Phalke Award

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli hailed Amitabh Bacchan, who was honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award on Sunday evening.

He received the award from President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. The government award is India's highest honour given in the field of cinematic art. Sr. Bacchan was honoured with the award for moving generations with his varied work.

Kohli, who is married to Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma, took to Twitter to congratulate the veteran actor on the latter's achievement. "Congratulations Amitabh Bachchan ji on being conferred the prestigious #DadaSahebPhalkeAward. Through your contribution to Indian cinema, you have been and still continue to be an inspiration to many. @SrBachchan #GreatestOfAllTime," the Indian skipper wrote on Twitter.





When Amitabh received the award on Sunday, he had his wife and son – Jaya and Abhishek Bacchan – present in the ceremony.

"When this award was announced, a doubt arose in my mind: if this is an indication for me to sit at home and relax after working for so many years? There is some more work I have to finish and certain possibilities are coming up where I may get a chance to do some work," Big B told PTI.

Meanwhile, Kohli currently is in Switzerland holidaying with his wife Anushka. The stunning couple bumped into Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal in Gstaad and then they posed for a selfie together. The picture of the quartet has become viral in no time.

The recent One-Day International (ODI) series between India and the West Indies was Team India's final assignment of 2019, which they won 2-1. Kohli, who has scored 2,455 runs across formats, is looking to end the year once again with most runs among the other batsmen. He is also the current top-ranked batsman in ODI and Test formats, according to the latest Player Rankings from the ICC.