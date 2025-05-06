Live
Cristiano Ronaldo’s son receives maiden call-up to Portugal U15 squad
New Delhi: Cristiano dos Santos, the eldest son of the highest scorer in football history, Cristiano Ronaldo, has received his maiden call-up to the U-15 Portugal side.
The 14-year-old, like his father, plays for Al-Nassr (junior side) in Saudi Arabia. Ronaldo took to social media to congratulate his son for following in his footsteps.
“Orgulho em ti filho! (Proud of you, son!),” read the Instagram story by Ronaldo.
The U-15 Portugal National Team is preparing to compete in the seventh edition of the Vlatko Markovic International Tournament, in Croatia, between May 13 and 18.
The Portuguese team will play four matches, the first three against Japan (May 13), Greece (May 14) and England (May 16). The fourth and final match will take place on May 18, with the opponent yet to be decided.
In addition to the meetings, they will also hold four training sessions, two at the Cidade do Futebol and another two on Croatian soil.
Words will never be enough to describe what Ronaldo has done for Portugal and the sport. After debuting in 2003, he went on to become the country's all-time leading goal scorer with 136 goals and the most capped player with 219 appearances to his name. He has represented Portugal in youth leagues, major tournaments, and led the team to victories in the UEFA Euro 2016 and the inaugural UEFA Nations League triumph.
The Portuguese faithful will hope he continues his father’s legacy and turns out to be a great player in the coming years.
Portugal U15 squad list:
Al Nassr: Cristiano dos Santos
CS Fola Esch-Alzette: Daniel Freire;
FC Porto: Emiliano Cassama, Gonçalo Fontes, Gonçalo Santos, Henrique Maduro, Joao Lopes, Salvador Ribeiro and Tiago Caires;
FC Alverca: Afonso Pereira
FC Famalicao: Guilherme Maia
SC Braga: Andre Marques, Carlos Moita, Eduardo Alves, Guilherme Lima, Rafael Cabral, Valdir Fernandes and Vicente Santos
Tottenham Hotspur FC: Donte Lawrence
Vitoria SC: Henrique Amen, Lourenco Fernandes and Tiago Amorim