CWG 2030 preparation will be completed by 2028 or early 2029, says Gujarat principal secretary Ashwini Kumar

New Delhi: India has been officially awarded the 2030 Commonwealth Games, with Amdavad (Ahmedabad) declared as the host city. This landmark declaration was made during the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) General Assembly in Glasgow, Scotland, on Wednesday.

Ashwini Kumar, Principal Secretary for Ports and Transport in Gujarat, said India’s preparations for the 2030 Commonwealth Games were “meticulous, confident and driven by a solid team”.

Moments after delegates from 74 Commonwealth nations and territories approved India’s bid in Glasgow, Kumar said the state expected to complete all major preparations “by the end of 2028 or early 2029,” emphasising that facilities would be ready well in advance, aided by the staging of the World Police and Fire Games in October 2029.

“We are very confident, and we have done a good homework as a team. This team is led by the Deputy Chief Minister, who is a young and dynamic person… We have the support of our Honourable Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi, our Union Sports Minister, Union Home Minister, and our Chief Minister, so this time there is a solid team behind the project,” he said, stressing that funding and budgets had been “very, very meticulously worked out.”

Kumar added that India was committed to delivering a Games that would be remembered “for years to come,” and one that would be “sustainable… financially and otherwise,” befitting the event’s centenary and capable of being carried into the next 100 years. His assurances came on a day that marked a historic milestone for the Commonwealth Sport Movement, as India—the world’s most populous nation—was chosen to host the landmark 2030 Games, with Ahmedabad, Gujarat, as the main venue.

The announcement triggered spontaneous celebrations: 20 Garba dancers and 30 Indian dhol drummers performed inside the General Assembly Hall, offering a vibrant glimpse into the cultural richness that awaits athletes and fans in 2030.

Commonwealth Sport President Donald Rukare lauded India’s moment, saying, “It will be a historic moment for India hosting the Commonwealth Games in 2030, and we truly believe that this event will be historic for the country. I have all my faith and trust in the administration guided by the Prime Minister himself, and I wish all my brothers and sisters from the country for this historic event.”

The Amdavad 2030 organisers will work with Commonwealth Sport and international federations to finalise a programme of 15–17 sports aligned with the recent Sport Programme Review, with additional disciplines such as cricket T20, shooting, hockey, wrestling, judo, rugby sevens, and 3x3 basketball under consideration, besides the option for two new sports proposed by the host.

Multiple Commonwealth champion swimmer Duncan Scott welcomed the decision, noting, “The Commonwealth Games are a special part of my career… I’m excited for Indian athletes who’ll get to do that in 2030. And for everyone else, we’ve got an opportunity to expand our horizons and experience the ambition and colour of Amdavad and India. We look forward to handing over the Games to Amdavad in great shape after welcoming all to Glasgow next year.”

India had won a total of 101 medals, including 38 gold medals in the 2010 CWG in New Delhi, with 30 medals coming from Shooting alone. In the 2022 edition, India bagged 61 medals, including 22 gold. Shooting was not included in the Birmingham edition.