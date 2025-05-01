Delhi High Court Issues Notice to BCCI Over Use of 'Champak' Name in IPL

The Delhi High Court has sent a notice to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after a company complained that the cricket body used their trademarked name without permission.

The company, Delhi Press Patra Prakashan, publishes the well-known children’s magazine ‘Champak’.

They are upset because, during the current IPL season, BCCI introduced a robotic dog named ‘Champak’. The publisher says BCCI used the name without their permission, even though ‘Champak’ is a registered trademark.

The case was heard by Justice Saurabh Banerjee on Wednesday, and the next hearing is set for July 9.



