Live
- South Korea: Acting President resigns, indicates bid for June 3 presidential election
- Rain, hailstorm provide much-needed relief to people in Bihar
- Labour Day: Welfare of workers top priority of Sikkim govt, says CM Tamang
- Easy Wordle Hints for Kids – May 1, 2025 Puzzle (#1412)
- Delhi High Court Issues Notice to BCCI Over Use of 'Champak' Name in IPL
- PM Modi inaugurates WAVES 2025, hails it as global platform for creativity and connectivity
- Karnataka: Man Dies After Drinking 5 Bottles of Liquor for ₹10,000 Bet
- Is Apple Testing a Desktop Experience for iPhones?
- Study finds long Covid biomarkers in blood linked to respiratory problems
- On 13th death anniversary, a ‘living’ memorial comes up for TP Chandrasekharan in Kerala
Delhi High Court Issues Notice to BCCI Over Use of 'Champak' Name in IPL
Highlights
The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the BCCI after the publisher of the children's magazine 'Champak' filed a trademark infringement suit over the use of the name for a robotic dog in the IPL. The next hearing is scheduled for July 9.
The Delhi High Court has sent a notice to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after a company complained that the cricket body used their trademarked name without permission.
The company, Delhi Press Patra Prakashan, publishes the well-known children’s magazine ‘Champak’.
They are upset because, during the current IPL season, BCCI introduced a robotic dog named ‘Champak’. The publisher says BCCI used the name without their permission, even though ‘Champak’ is a registered trademark.
The case was heard by Justice Saurabh Banerjee on Wednesday, and the next hearing is set for July 9.
Next Story