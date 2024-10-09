DGCL 2024: Debutants Victorious Choices set their sights on a bright future

New Delhi: As the fourth season of the Delhi Golf Club League (DGCL) unfolds, the newly formed team, Victorious Choices, is carving out its identity. Competing among 24 teams, this enthusiastic group is ready to take on the best in one of the most prominent leagues in the country.

Despite facing setbacks in their first two games against The Pioneers And MMG Coca-Cola, the team maintains a strong sense of optimism about their future.

”This is the first time I’m coaching a team in the league. It’s a great experience, you meet a very different kind of people. It teaches you things you might not notice. It’s a great way of improving yourself and helping others. It’s our first season our team has not had the best start but our players are solid. We feel like if it’s not this season then the next but we have three games to bounce back,” Saarthak Chhibber Professional player and coach of Victorious Choice told IANS.

The players are focused on learning and growth, viewing each match as an opportunity to improve. Their commitment to teamwork and camaraderie is evident during match days, creating a supportive environment that fosters development. The side is mentored by Arjuna Awardee Ali Sher, who was the first Indian pro to win the Indian Open in 1991 before repeating his feat in 1993.

“We are a new team, it has been a great experience so far. Golf is becoming more and more popular and I believe the Delhi Golf Club League (DGCL) will make a positive change in the sport. We have been taken care of very well by our sponsors,” Ali told IANS.

"As the number of teams increases, the number of playing days increases as well which means the game’s popularity will also increase. Earlier no one used to know about golf, now the game has surely improved in India," he added.

As the season progresses, Victorious Choices is poised to surprise opponents and make a meaningful impact in the league. With determination and a commitment to improvement, the future looks bright for this promising new team as they get set to take on Royal Ranthambore Athletic Drive, Dayal Opticals and Legends 9 in their remaining three fixtures.

“It’s my debut in the league and we’ve had a tough two opening matches but I’m sure we will get there in the next few games. I grew up in the golf club, It's practically my second home. I love seeing how the league has grown to 400 plus players,” said Arjun Monga Victorious Choice player

“We have Ali Sher, former two-time India Open champion. One of the first to win the tournament at the DGC, he is considered a legend here at the club. We also have Sarthak and Sachin who are regulars on the PGTI. We are delighted to be here for the fantastic conduct of the league, no doubt it is one of the top leagues of the country and it is a golfing festival of sorts,” added Jaideep Marar, Director, Victorious Endeavours.



