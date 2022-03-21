El Classico: Shouldn't rule out La Liga title, says Xavi after 4-0 win at Real Madrid

FC Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez said his side should not rule out the La Liga title after thrashing Real Madrid 4-0 on Sunday. But he also said that it looks "very difficult" as they are quite a few points behind the table-toppers, Madrid.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who moved from Arsenal to Barcelona earlier this year, netted a brace, while the other two goals were scored by Ronald Araujo and Ferran Torres.

To be completely honest, Xavi said that he did not expect the Catalans to win so comfortably at Santiago Bernabeu.

"We have worked hard for these results. But we didn't expect to be so superior in their stadium. We expected a more open game. I am very happy," Xavi said after the entertaining fixture in Madrid, according to Marca. com.

The 4-0 win handed a special record to Xavi, who took over Barcelona's charge in the middle of the underway campaign. Xavi became only the third Barcelona manager to win his first El Classico game by four-plus goals in the history of La Liga, after Ferdinand Daucik in 1951 (7-2 at Les Corts) and Helenio Herrera in 1959 (4-0 at Camp Nou), according to Opta Jose.

10 - Under Xavi Hernández 🇪🇸, @FCBarcelona_es 🇪🇸 have 10 shots on target against Real Madrid, the third best tally by a manager on his @LaLigaEN debut in #ElClásico since at least 2003/04 (11 Ernesto Valverde 🇪🇸 in 2017 and 13 Frank Rijkaard 🇳🇱 in 2003). Illusionary. pic.twitter.com/iJsyrp3CQ0 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 20, 2022

The win on Sunday took Barcelona to No. 3 in the 2021-22 La Liga table. They are still 12 points behind Real Madrid with a game in hand.



"I am very proud, very happy, this is a day that all of Barcelona should enjoy. We haven't had much joy as of late, particularly in Clasicos, and as well as Barca's trainer I am also a Cule (Barca fan). We are going to celebrate this, no doubt about it, there is a break now to rest and enjoy it. It is hard to win 4-0 in the Bernabeu and we have to enjoy it, I am pleased above all for the players who had been questioned.

"It wasn't a perfect game, but it was spectacular, we sent out a message, that we are on the way back. It is tough, we have gone past [Madrid] on goals and that is important. We shouldn't rule it out [La Liga title], but it's still a lot of points," added Xavi.

El Classico: Aubameyang breaks record with brace



Barcelona's winter signings from the Premier League played a key part in their recent transformation: Aubameyang from Arsenal, Torres from Manchester City and Adama Traore from Wolves.

Only Memphis Depay (10 goals) has scored more than Aubameyang (nine) and Torres (five) for Barcelona in the 2021-22 campaign. Even though it may be too late for a title challenge this season, it only shows Barca are certainly back and could be in contention for big trophies next season.

Aubameyang, who scored two goals in the 4-0 win, also assisted a goal. The former Arsenal star became the first player to score in five successive games (six goals) against Real Madrid in the 21st century. And, Gabon forward also became the first player to be directly involved in three goals in his first El Clasico appearance in all competitions in the 21st century, according to Opta Jose.