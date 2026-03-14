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F1 Races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia Cancelled

  • Created On:  14 March 2026 12:00 PM IST
F1 Races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia Cancelled
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Formula 1 officials are expected to confirm the cancellation of the 2026 Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix. Sources within the paddock indicate that the proximity of the circuits to active conflict zones and the closure of regional airspace have made the events logistically impossible.

Bahrain has already faced drone attacks on its infrastructure, and the safety of the teams and spectators cannot be guaranteed. The cancellation would leave a massive gap in the 2026 F1 calendar and underscores the economic paralysis the war is causing in the Gulf’s sports and tourism sectors.

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Formula 1Bahrain Grand Prix cancellationSaudi Arabian Grand PrixGulf conflictAirspace closureSports disruption
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