FIH Women’s Pro League: England thwart India fightback, win bonus point in shootout

After a 2-2 draw, England beat India in shootout to win the bonus point in their FIH Hockey Pro League (Women) match at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Navneet Kaur (53’) and Rutaja Dadaso Pisal (57’) scored for India while Paige Gillot (40’) and Tessa Howard (56’) found the net for England. It was an evening to remember for Rutaja as she scored on her senior international debut to draw the game for India.

The first quarter saw good chances from both sides but no one could break the deadlock. England were dominant with the possession and created good chances in the shooting circle while India were forced to play on the back foot. England won two penalty corners in the ninth and 11th minute respectively but Savita did well in goal throughout the quarter to keep the scores level.

India won their first penalty corner in the 16th minute as Manisha Chauhan’s shot took a deflection and struck the post. India received another penalty corner but this time the dragflick was saved by the English keeper. India received their third penalty corner in the 22nd minute but Deepika’s flick couldn’t make it to the net.

Towards the end of second quarter, Rutaja and Navneet received green cards as India were briefly forced to play with nine players. The home side was tight with its defence and ensured it ended the first half 0-0.

India quickly won the first penalty corner of the second half and played out a smart variation, however England stopped the ball right on the line. In the 38th minute, England won a penalty corner but Savita made yet another save to keep her side in the contest. Two minutes later, England scored the opening goal through a penalty corner as captain Sophie Hamilton gave a powerful delivery into the middle of the circle and Paige Gillot deflected the ball into the roof of the net to take the lead. India tried to find the equaliser through quick counterattacks but failed to be incisive in front of goal.

With the final quarter underway, in the 53rd minute, India were through on goal but a stick tackle by Elizabeth Neal on Mumtaz stopped them in the tracks. India were awarded a penalty stroke which they converted courtesy of vice captain Navneet’s brilliant strike.

England received back-to-back penalty corners in the dying embers of the game and found the winner in the 56th minute. Hamilton delivered the ball towards the goal as the ball was deflected into the net through Tessa Howard’s hand on the stick. After a brief check, the crucial goal was given to England.

India replied seconds later with a well-deserved equaliser. Sunelita Toppo found a pass to Rutaja inside the circle as she dribbled around the defenders and scored a brilliant goal on her international debut in the 57th minute.

With the game all tied up after four quarters, a point was awarded to both teams and the game went into a shootout with a crucial bonus point up for grabs. With only Navneet and Lily Walker scoring in the first five takes, the shootout went into sudden death which was won by England 2-1 courtesy of Hamilton’s winning strike. India’s Savita did brilliantly making four saves in the shootout but unfortunately for her, the result went the other way.