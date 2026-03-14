FIH Women’s WC Qualifiers: India sets up title clash with England

India made their way to the final of the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 with a 1-0 win over Italy in the semifinals held at the G M C Balayogi Hockey Ground (Gachibowli Hockey Complex) here on Friday

Manisha Chauhan scored the lone goal of the match via a drag flick in the 40th minute. The win also officially confirmed India’s spot at the 2026 FIH women’s World Cup.

India will now face England in the final on Saturday while Italy will lock horns with Scotland in the third place play-off.

Earlier, Enmgland defeated Scotland earlier in the day with a comfortable scoreline of 2-0. Lottie Bingham (25’) and Drcy Bourne (29’) scored the two goals in the crucial match to book England’s spot in the final.

Earlier, Uruguay enjoyed a dominant 3-0 victory over Austria in their 5/8th place encounter with Captain Manuela Vilar scoring a goal in 4th minute of the game followed by a double by Teresa Viana (21’, 44’).

In the first match, Wales defeated Korea 2–1 in their 5/8th place encounter. Captain Elizabeth Bingham (49’, 53’) scored the goals for Wales while Yeongeun Park (46’) was the goalscorer for Korea.

India, already qualified for the Women’s World Cup 2026, are far from finished as they now turn their focus to winning the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 title when they face Italy in the semifinal.

Indiaare on top of Pool B with seven points from three matches and a superior goal difference over Scotland who also collected seven points to finish second in the group. The hosts registered two wins and one draw in the pool stage.

The FIH Women’s World Cup will be played along side the men’s competition to be jointly hosted by the Netherlands and Belgium from August 15 to 30.