Fitness tests key to gauging readiness,’ Shubham Shinde on preparation and performance ahead of Asian Games

As India’s kabaddi talent pool comes together for an intensive high-performance camp at the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), Bellary, the focus is firmly on building a stronger, fitter, and more prepared group of athletes for the challenges ahead.

For defender Shubham Shinde, who last turned out for Telugu Titans in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 12, the camp represents more than just routine training—it is an opportunity to push boundaries in a highly competitive environment.

Central to this process are structured fitness assessments and conditioning drills, which Shinde believes are critical in setting the foundation for performance. “These tests are very important because they help us understand our fitness levels, especially when the competition at this level is so high,” he said.

Flexibility and recovery, often under-emphasised in traditional training setups, are also key areas of focus. “Yoga and flexibility are very important for players. You need to be fully fit and flexible to perform consistently,” Shinde noted, underlining the holistic nature of the camp.

Equally impactful is the environment at IIS Bellary, which offers athletes access to world-class infrastructure across training, recovery, and accommodation. For Shinde, the setup plays a crucial role in enabling athletes to focus entirely on their preparation. “The facilities here are excellent—everything is available in one place, which really helps us concentrate on improving ourselves,” he added.

With intensity set to build as the camp progresses, the emphasis remains on consistency, discipline, and making the most of every session. “When you come into a camp like this, you have to be ready and give your 100 percent. The goal is to keep improving and perform better with each session,” Shinde said.