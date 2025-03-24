Football greats Xavi, Rivaldo, Owen and others to join Legends Faceoff on April 6

Mumbai : As the countdown intensifies for the ‘Legends Faceoff’, eight more football greats, including the likes of Xavi Hernandez and Michael Owen, are set to join the historic showdown between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid Legends, scheduled for April 6 at the iconic DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

Stepping onto the pitch to add even more magic to this clash of titans other than Hernandez and Owen are Rivaldo, Javier Saviola, Pepe, Phillip Cocu and Christian Karembeu.

Hernandez is a midfield maestro and one of the greatest passers in football history. He won eight La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League trophies with FC Barcelona. He was also instrumental in Spain’s 2010 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 2008 & 2012 victories.

“I’ve experienced some of the greatest rivalries in football, and now I can’t wait to relive it in front of passionate Indian fans in Mumbai. Get ready for a special night!,” Hernandez said.

Rivaldo, a 1999 Ballon d’Or winner and a key figure for both Barcelona and Brazil, helped Barca win two La Liga titles and was a pivotal part of Brazil’s 2002 FIFA World Cup-winning squad.

"Football is about passion, skill, and unforgettable moments. India, I’m coming to bring my best to Legends Faceoff! See you on April 6," said Rivaldo.

The Argentine forward Saviola dazzled fans at both Barcelona and Real Madrid, earning a reputation for his speed and clinical finishing. He won La Liga (2004-05) with Barcelona and lifted the UEFA Cup (now Europa League) with Sevilla (2005-06).

Owen, who won the 2001 Ballon d’Or honour, was a goal-scoring sensation for Real Madrid and the England national team. He was part of the Madrid's squad that won the La Liga title in the 2004-05 season.

Owen stated, “India has some of the most passionate football fans, and I’m looking forward to stepping onto the pitch for Legends Faceoff. See you in Mumbai!”

Pepe was the defensive stalwart for Real Madrid and Portugal. He won three UEFA Champions League titles and three La Liga trophies with Los Blancos. He was also a key part of Portugal’s UEFA Euro 2016 and 2019 UEFA Nations League-winning teams.

"I’ve always loved playing in high-intensity games, and this will be no different. Looking forward to a night of great football in Mumbai!” Pepe said.

The Dutch midfield general Cocu, known for his tactical intelligence, won one La Liga title with Barcelona and was a key part of the Netherlands national team during their golden era.

Karembeu, a powerhouse midfielder for Real Madrid, won two UEFA Champions League titles and played a pivotal role in France’s 1998 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 2000 triumphs.

Speaking about the growing excitement, Ankur Kumar, chief marketing officer, The Sports Front, said, “The response to Legends Faceoff has been phenomenal, and adding these global football icons makes this event even more special. We are committed to delivering a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Indian fans, and April 6 will be a night to remember.”

The ticket sales are available on the District app. The HSBC pre-sale started on March 2, giving HSBC customers an exclusive window to secure their seats ahead of the general public.

Sandeep Batra, Head, International Wealth and Premier Banking, HSBC said, “The 'Legends Faceoff' in Mumbai is not just a testament to the universal love for the game, but also a reflection of India's growing passion for football.