Football: West Ham United sign Argentine midfielder Guido Rodriguez

London : English football club West Ham United signed Argentina World Cup and two-time Copa América winner midfielder Guido Rodriguez on Monday. Rodriguez arrives at London Stadium on a free transfer, having departed Spanish club Real Betis, where he had spent four-and-a-half seasons, at the expiry of his contract in June.

Capped 30 times by his country, Rodriguez started with Argentinian giants River Plate before winning Mexican league and cup titles playing alongside Edson Alvarez at Club America, and the Spanish Copa del Rey with Manuel Pellegrini’s Betis in 2022.

A strong tackler with outstanding positional sense and accurate passing ability, Rodriguez is relishing the opportunity to show off his talents in the Claret and Blue of West Ham.

“I’m very happy to be here. I feel like it’s every footballer’s dream to play in the Premier League, and I was very excited when I heard that West Ham were interested in me," the Argentine said in a statement.

“It’s a historic Club, that has a really interesting project. I think it’s the right Club for me, at the right time, and I hope together we can keep growing. I spoke to Edson (Alvarez) before signing, and we’re both really looking forward to working together again.



“I will help the team in any way I can. I will bring experience to the team, and though I’m aware the Premier League is very physical, I’m ready to put the work in to make sure I’m up to the task. What I can say to the fans is that I will give them everything. I’m very motivated, and I think together with the supporters we can achieve many good things. I just can’t wait to get going now!" he added.



Technical Director Tim Steidten believes the 30-year-old has attributes that should translate well into the intense environment of the Premier League.



“Guido is a defensive midfielder whose intelligence in and out of possession is a real strength to his game. He is also a proven winner, having won the World Cup, Copa America and Finalissima with Argentina, so to have secured his services is a big statement of intent by the Club," said Steidten.



Rodriguez will become the ninth Argentine to represent West Ham, following Mauricio Taricco, current national-team manager Lionel Scaloni, Javier Mascherano, Carlos Tevez, Mauro Zarate, Manuel Lanzini, Jonathan Calleri and Pablo Zabaleta.



The midfielder joins West Ham as their sixth summer addition after the arrivals of Niclas Fullkrug, Wes Foderingham, defender Max Kilman, winger Luis Guilherme, and Crysencio Summerville.