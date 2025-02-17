AFC U20 Asian Cup: Japan salvage 2-2 draw against Syria in Group D clash

Shenzhen: Japan had to fight back twice to secure a 2-2 draw against Syria in their AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2025 Group D match at the Longhua Cultural and Sports Centre Stadium on Monday.

The result brought Japan to four points, while Syria, who had lost to Korea Republic in their opening game, were left to rue missed opportunities after a spirited performance.

Japan, coming off a 3-0 victory over Thailand, showed early intent. In the fourth minute, Kosei Ogura's long-range effort flew over the bar. Syria's goalkeeper Maksim Sarraf was quick to react, preventing a potential goal by intercepting a cross meant for Yutaka Michiwaki in the sixth minute. However, it was Syria who struck first in the 10th minute when Mahmoud Al Omar’s perfectly timed pass released Mohammad Al Mustafa, who coolly slid the ball past Japan’s goalkeeper Rui Araki.

Japan quickly responded with pressure, and in the 24th minute, Yuto Ozeki equalized. Following a cross from Katsuma Fuse, Ozeki slotted the ball into the bottom corner, beating Sarraf.

Syria regained the lead in spectacular fashion in the 33rd minute. A powerful free-kick by Aland Abdi rattled the crossbar, and Ahmad Soufi's follow-up effort bounced off the left post and into the net, putting Syria ahead once more.

In the second half, Japan increased the pressure. They came close to scoring in the 61st minute with Kazunari Kita’s header being saved by Sarraf. Syria had a chance to extend their lead in the 68th minute, but Abdi’s free-kick was blocked. Five minutes later, Sarraf made a key save, denying Soma Kanda.

Japan’s persistence paid off in the 85th minute when Rento Takaoka pounced on a loose ball in a crowded box to secure the equalizer. Japan now faces Korea Republic on Thursday, while Syria will meet Thailand.