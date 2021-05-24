After La Liga win, Luis Suarez to stay at champions Atletico Madrid next season

Luis Suarez confirmed on Monday that he'll stay with Atletico Madrid for another season after helping the Wanda Metropolitano side win their first league title in seven years.

Suarez netted the winner in Atletico's 2-1 win over Valladolid on the final day of the 2020-21 La Liga that saw his side pip defending champions Real Madrid by two points. Meanwhile, FC Barcelona finished third on the table.



Atletico's 11th league title ended a seven-year dominance by Barcelona and Real in La Liga, where the Catalans won the title four times, while Los Blancos lifted the trophy twice.



After Barcelona failed to win a single trophy last campaign, Suarez was asked to look for another club. Fortunately, Atletico welcomed the Uruguyan with open hands and the forward did full justice to the faith that was shown in him.



In 32 La Liga appearances, Suarez scored 21 goals and provided three assists, including the winner on Sunday that sealed the title for Diego Simeone's boys.



Suarez, who is contracted with Atletico Madrid until 2022, was asked by Spanish network Moviestar Plus if he'll stay in Madrid next season. He replied, "Yes, I'm sure (I'll stay). Atletico welcomed me from the minute I arrived ... how they treated me. I asked the club if there was room for me on the museum wall to make history at Atletico."

The former Liverpool star, Suarez, now has won five La Liga trophies, including four with the Camp Nou side.



"It's tough. The situation I had to live through, the way I was looked down on, but Atletico opened the door for me. A lot of people have suffered with me - my wife, my children. Day by day, they are the ones who have suffered the most from my many years in football. We've had a great year. Despite the difficulties, we were the most consistent team and we're the champions. In the first half of the season, we had an efficiency that wasn't normal," Suarez was quoted by Marca, as saying in an interview.