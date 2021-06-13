As Belgium defeat Russia 3-0, emotional Lukaku dedicates his goals to Christian Eriksen [Watch]

Romelu Lukaku netted a brace in Belgium's 3-0 win over Russia in the ongoing Euros 2020 on Saturday and dedicated his performance to Denmark's Christian Eriksen, who collapsed on the pitch earlier in the day.

During the Euros 2020 game between Denmark and Finland in Copenhagen, Eriksen collapsed on the pitch and was given emergency treatment on the field. Both UEFA and Denmark Football Association later confirmed that the 29-year-old was awake and stable in hospital and was undergoing further tests.



Eriksen's Inter Milan teammate Lukaku opened the scoring for Belgium against Russia just 10 minutes after the kickoff in St. Petersburg. After the goal, Lukaku celebrated his goal by shouting "Chris, Chris, I love you" in front of a television camera.

In a post-match interview, Lukaku revealed that he broke down on hearing about Eriksen's incident.

"I was scared. You live strong moments together. I spent more time with him than with my family. It was difficult to play the game. I hope he is healthy and I dedicate this performance to him," the Belgian forward said.



A few minutes before the half-time break, Thomas Meunier - an early replacement for injured Leicester defender Timothy Castagne, netted Belgium's second. In-form Lukaku went on to add his country's third goal towards the final stages of the game to boost Belgium to the top spot of Group B in the Euros 2020.



Last season, Lukaku and Eriksen helped Inter Milan lift their first Serie A title since the 2009-10 campaign. Lukaku had finished as the San Siro side's top goal scorer in the season, netting 30 goals, while midfielder Eriksen had chipped in with four goals and one assist.



Meanwhile, the Denmark-Finland fixture, which was initially halted after what had happened with Eriksen, later resumed. A chaotic night for the Danish players ended in a 1-0 loss in Copenhagen.



Denmark head coach Kasper Hjulmand was in tears at the post-match news conference.



"It was a really tough evening, on which we've all been reminded what the most important things in life are. It's meaningful relationships. It's those people who are close to us. It's family and friends. Everything, everything, everything - all thoughts are with Christian and his family."

Meanwhile, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said," Moments like this put everything in life into perspective. I wish Christian a full and speedy recovery and pray his family has strength and faith. At these times, the unity of the football family is so strong and he and his family carry with them the good wishes and prayers of everyone. I heard of fans of both teams chanting his name. Football is beautiful and Christian plays it beautifully."