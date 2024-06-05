Chennaiyin FC signs Brazilian defender Elsinho on a two-year deal

Indian Super League club Chennaiyin FC have announced the signing of Brazilian defender Elson Jose Dias Junior on a two-year contract.

The versatile Brazilian defender, who is popularly called Elsinho, will play for the Chennai-based club until 2026. The 33-year-old will partner Ryan Edwards in the defensive line.

Elsinho is no stranger to Indian football, having been a part of Jamshedpur FC lastseason,n where he played 25 matches for the club. Primarily a defender, he is known for his versatility and adaptability after showcasing his ability to contribute even in the midfield for Jamshedpur FC. It is this quality that Chennaiyin FC were looking for and Elsinho was a perfect fit.

Chennaiyin FC coach Owen Coyle said Elsinho has also got a knack for scoring goals and he will form a great addition to the foreign contingent. “Elsinho is a versatile, strong and technical footballer who can fit in at central midfield and at centre back. He gives us options at the back while also providing a goal threat in the opposition box. The Brazilian will be a great addition to our foreign contingent,” the head coach said.

The Brazilian said it was Owen Coyle who had initiated a discussion with him and he said he liked the club’s plans and wanted to be a part of it. “The coach came to speak to me and showed an interest in my work, I was very happy with being able to do a championship that attracted attention, and I was very happy with that, it ended up being a strong point for me to come to Chennaiyin,” Elsinho said.

Elsinho began his professional journey in 2014 with Clube Esportivo Naviraiense. He has played 214 matches so far in his career, which includes 15 goals and two assists. Elsinho spent most of his career at the Mexican club FC Juarez, making 136 appearances for them from 2017 to 2019.

Elsinho is Chennaiyin FC’s second signing for the upcoming season after they acquired the services of midfielder Jitendra Singh earlier this week.