Euros 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo breaks records in Portugal’s 3-0 win [Watch]

Cristiano Ronaldo broke several records during Portugal's 3-0 win over Hungary in the ongoing Euros 2020 on Tuesday.

Ronaldo netted a brace at the Puskás Arena Stadium in Budapest, becoming the all-time leading goal scorer in the history of the European tournament. He now has 11 goals, ahead of France's Michel Platini (9 goals), England's Alan Shearer (7 goals), and current France forward Antoine Griezmann (6 goals).

Platini netted those nine goals during the 1984 Euros as he had captained France to their first-ever European title.

On Tuesday, when it looked like Hungary were heading towards an unlikely draw against the current holders, defender Raphael Guerreiro opened the scoring at the 84th minute to put Portugal 1-0 up. A few minutes later, Ronaldo doubled the lead. As the visitors earned a penalty, Ronaldo converting it into a goal, which was his 10th goal in the European Championships, one more than French attacking midfielder Platini.





Only one player in football history has scored 11 goals at the European Championships:



🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo (11)

🇫🇷 Michel Platini (9)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Alan Shearer (7)



Ronaldo then went on to score his second in the extra-time when he took the ball around Hungary goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi. He netted Portugal's third goal of the game and took his count to 11 goals in the history of the European Championships.

"The important thing was to win. It was a difficult game, against an opponent who defended very well, but we scored three goals and I am very grateful to the team for helping me to score two goals and be the Star of the Match," said Ronaldo in a post-match interview on Tuesday.









Moreover, Ronaldo became the oldest player to score two or more goals in a Euros game. Ronaldo, who achieved the feat at 36 years and 130 days, broke the record that was previously held by Ukraine's Andriy Shevchenko, who was 35 years and 256 days when he scored a brace against Sweden in the 2012 season of the Euros, according to Opta Joe.





Ronaldo kickstarted his journey with Portugal's senior side in 2001. Seventeen years later, he remains their talisman. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner became the first player to play at five finals tournament when Portugal faced off Hungary in their opening Euros 2020 fixture on Tuesday. The 36-year-old Ronaldo has featured in every season (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020) in Euros since Portugal hosted the tournament in 2004.

Ronaldo managed two goals at his maiden Euros campaign in 2004, one in 2008, three apiece in 2012 and 2016, and now two more in 2020. He is now clear of seven players who had scored at three Euros, while he is also the only player to have netted three times or more at multiple Euros, according to UEFA's official website.

Overall, Ronaldo has netted 106 goals for Portugal and is three goals away from matching the all-time FIFA international record, which is currently held by Iran's Ali Daei.

Portugal next play Germany at the Allianz Arena on Saturday (June 19), while Hungary also will next be in action the same day as they host the world champions France.