FIFA Excludes Russia, Congo, and Pakistan from 2026 World Cup Due to Controversies

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will feature 48 teams but has excluded three nations—Russia, Congo, and Pakistan—due to separate issues, according to Sports Tak.

Pakistan's Exclusion

Pakistan's suspension is linked to the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) failing to adopt a revised constitution, which is necessary for ensuring fair and democratic elections. To lift the ban, the PFF Congress must approve FIFA's new constitution. Pakistan’s football team finished last in Group G during the AFC qualifiers.

Russia's Ban

Russia remains banned from international football due to the ongoing geopolitical situation, specifically the invasion of Ukraine in 2022. As a result, Russia's national teams—both men's and women's—are barred from competing in FIFA and UEFA competitions. Russian clubs are also excluded from UEFA tournaments.

Congo's Suspension

Congo has been suspended due to third-party interference in the affairs of the Congolese Football Association (FECOFOOT). FIFA, in consultation with the Confederation of African Football (CAF), imposed the ban until Congo meets certain conditions, including ceasing unauthorized financial changes and regaining control of their headquarters. Congo is currently at the bottom of Group E in CAF qualifiers.

FIFA’s History of Bans

Since 1950, FIFA has banned 17 countries for violating its regulations. These include nations like Germany, Japan, South Africa, Mexico, and Chile, among others. The bans have typically resulted from political interference, failure to meet FIFA’s rules, or issues like corruption and misconduct.

In total, countries like Russia, Iraq, Nigeria, Kuwait, Indonesia, and others have faced bans in recent decades, impacting their ability to compete in World Cup qualifiers or the tournament itself.