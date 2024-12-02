Live
- Over 19,135 acres of poppy cultivation destroyed in seven years: Manipur govt report
- Jack Doohan to race at Abu Dhabi GP, marking the end of Ocon’s Alpine stint
- Whenever we played against Australia, we had to put in some extra effort, recalls Harbhajan
- Shehnaaz Gill celebrates self-love and inner peace
- Santner in contention to play in NZ’s second Test against England, says Stead
- Enhancing the Eyelashes
- Villupuram Floods: CM Stalin Leads Relief Amid Cyclone Fengal
- Farmers’ protest chokes Delhi-Noida traffic
- FPIs offload Rs 21,612 cr in Nov
- India’s Path to the WTC Final: The Intense Battle with South Africa and Australia
Just In
Football Clash Turns Deadly in Guinea: 100 Killed in Violent Outbreak
A violent clash during a football tournament in Guinea's Jerekore city led to the deaths of around 100 people. Tensions escalated after a controversial referee decision, causing widespread violence and chaos.
Clashes during football matches are sadly becoming more common. A recent event in Guinea, West Africa, turned very tragic, with around 100 people losing their lives.
The violence happened during a football tournament in Jerekore, the second-largest city in Guinea.
The tournament was held to honour the country's military leader, Mamadi Doumboya. The trouble began when fans became very angry over a referee's decision. Fans from one team rushed onto the field, and this led to a fight with the other team's supporters.
The fighting quickly spread to the streets, where thousands of fans attacked each other. Some people even set a police station on fire. Disturbing pictures of dead bodies in the streets have been shared on social media.
A local doctor said that about 100 people have died because of the violence, and the number may keep rising as more information comes out.