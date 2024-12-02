  • Menu
Football Clash Turns Deadly in Guinea: 100 Killed in Violent Outbreak

Football Clash Turns Deadly in Guinea: 100 Killed in Violent Outbreak
A violent clash during a football tournament in Guinea's Jerekore city led to the deaths of around 100 people. Tensions escalated after a controversial referee decision, causing widespread violence and chaos.

Clashes during football matches are sadly becoming more common. A recent event in Guinea, West Africa, turned very tragic, with around 100 people losing their lives.

The violence happened during a football tournament in Jerekore, the second-largest city in Guinea.

The tournament was held to honour the country's military leader, Mamadi Doumboya. The trouble began when fans became very angry over a referee's decision. Fans from one team rushed onto the field, and this led to a fight with the other team's supporters.

The fighting quickly spread to the streets, where thousands of fans attacked each other. Some people even set a police station on fire. Disturbing pictures of dead bodies in the streets have been shared on social media.

A local doctor said that about 100 people have died because of the violence, and the number may keep rising as more information comes out.

