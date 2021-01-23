Hyderabad face Jamshedpur in a crunch faceoff

Panaji, Goa: Having picked up just two points from their last two Indian Super League games, Hyderabad FC will look to go a step further when they face Owen Coyle's Jamshedpur FC in a Round-13 encounter, at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, on Sunday.

Stephen Eze's late stunner earned a point for the Red Miners the last time these two sides met in the league, back in early December. And with just four points separating both teams in the league table at the moment, there could be another close encounter on the cards this weekend.

"This is another difficult fixture for us, especially after the close game we had earlier in the season," said HFC Head Coach Manolo Marquez, speaking about his next opponents.

"They have a strong team and a Coach that made it to the final last season. Jamshedpur, like us, are fighting for a place in the top-4 and have also made a couple of signings. And after three defeats, I expect them to come prepared for the game on Sunday," he added.

Coyle's side have lost four of their last five games but are just a couple of positive results away from breaking into the top-4. The likes of Nerijus Valskis, the club's top goal scorer, Stephen Eze, Aitor Monroy, Peter Hartley, Alex Lima and Laldinliana Renthlei have all been impressive in patches and can win games on their own.

Speaking about the quality in the opposition ranks, Manolo said, "Valskis is probably the most complete striker in the league. His team look to play to his strengths and have the quality to beat most sides in the league on their day. So, we will have to be at our best in this game."