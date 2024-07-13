  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Sports > Football

India women hold Myanmar to a 1-1 draw in football friendly

India women hold Myanmar to a 1-1 draw in football friendly
x
Highlights

Yangon (Myanmar): Indian senior women's football team came up with a much improved display, holding hosts Myanmar to a 1-1 draw to break a string of...

Yangon (Myanmar): Indian senior women's football team came up with a much improved display, holding hosts Myanmar to a 1-1 draw to break a string of losses in their second and last friendly match here on Friday.

The Blue Tigresses, who had suffered a 1-2 defeat in the opening match on Tuesday, dominated the first half in a rain-lashed kick-off but were kept in check by a solid Myanmar defence and a soggy penalty area.

India's Pyari Xaxa finally broke the stalemate in the 48th minute, scoring her scored goal in as many games. However, the home team's all-time top-scorer Win Theingi Tun scored the equaliser two minutes later.

Both sides kept busy searching for a winning goal and went close on a few occasions. Myanmar had a good opportunity to score the second goal in the 61st minute but were thwarted by Loitongbam Ashalata Devi. Yoon Wady Hlaing got on the end of Win Theingi Tun's cutback and fired a powerful shot at goal, which was headed away at the goal-line by the Indian skipper.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X