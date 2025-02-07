ISL 2024-25: East Bengal FC and Chennaiyin FC face off to keep top-6 ambitions alive

Kolkata: Chennaiyin FC will take on East Bengal FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 fixture at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) on Saturday. The Marina Machans are on a seven-game-long winless run, with their last victory coming in a 1-0 triumph against Hyderabad FC on December 11.

Since then, they have succumbed to four defeats and three draws – with the side languishing at the 11th spot in the points table, having 18 points to their name. East Bengal FC are 10th in the table with 18 points from as many games – and both these sides trail the sixth-placed Mumbai City FC (28) by 10 points with only a handful of games left to turnaround their fortunes.

East Bengal FC had won the reverse fixture by 2-0 on December 7, 2024. They will be targeting three points again, which could make the Marina Machans only the third team against whom the Red & Gold Brigade complete a league double over in the ISL, after Bengaluru FC (2022-23) and Hyderabad FC (2023-24).

Chennaiyin FC have not emerged victorious against a Kolkata-based team in their last five matches this season (D2 L3). Their only longer such stretch was a nine-game-long run against teams from Kolkata (D6 L3) from March 2020-March 2022.

East Bengal FC, on the other hand, have had their issues upfront, failing to find the back of the net in seven matches this season. Only in 2021-22 did they go for more games without scoring (9). Despite their attacking struggles, East Bengal FC have been highly efficient in the second half of games this season.

A remarkable 78 per cent of their goals this season have come after halftime (14 out of 18), the highest proportion for any team. Defensively, they conceded just 11 goals in the second half, the second lowest after Mohun Bagan Super Giant (7), which means that Chennaiyin FC will have their task cut out in not letting their guards down in the second essay of the game.

In their nine matches against each other so far, East Bengal FC and Chennaiyin FC have won two games each. Five encounters have produced draws.

East Bengal FC head coach Oscar Bruzon said that his team is still aiming to reach the playoffs.

“To reach the playoffs is an achievable target. However, it’s difficult to do that when we lose games to begin the season. We still have six matches left, we will try to do our best, and our focus now is the next game against Chennaiyin FC,” he said.

Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle insisted that his team will work towards getting positive results to sign off the season positively.

“We have players who are really good, who can help us win games. We need to finish the season strongly and ensure that we start with the game starting tomorrow against East Bengal FC,” he said.