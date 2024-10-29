ISL 2024-25: Hyderabad FC go head-on with prolific Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Hyderabad: Amidst the festive season, Mohun Bagan Super Giant take on Hyderabad FC at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Gachibowli, here in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Wednesday, both teams hoping to climb up the points table. The defending ISL champions visit the home of the resurgent Hyderabad FC, who come into this encounter on the back of a resounding 4-0 win in Kolkata against Mohammedan SC.

With Hyderabad FC's forward line producing fireworks in the City of Joy, the Mariners will be wary of taking the Thangboi Singto-coached side lightly, as they look to climb the table and catch up with the higher-placed Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC in the standings.

Hyderabad FC have snapped a seven-game-long winless streak by notching three points against Mohammedan SC in the last match. With that set aside, the team will now be hoping to get back-to-back three points under their belt, having last achieved this feat in a run of five matches from December 2022-February 2023.

Sustained success has been a concerning cause for the team, but recent signs have indicated that they have overcome those troubles to really come on their own and perform at par with their potential.

Hyderabad FC put on a marvellous goal-scoring show against Mohammedan SC, converting four of their 11 attempted shots into goal. Their conversion rate of 36.4% was the highest that the team has recorded in a single game since netting six times in 10 shots against Odisha FC on December 28, 2021. Hyderabad FC have registered a shot conversion rate of over 30% in consecutive games only once in the ISL (two games in February 2021).

The Mariners have been overcoming Hyderabad FC consistently in the recent past, losing only once in their previous seven matches against the side. They have won four times and drawn twice in the period, keeping a clean sheet in six encounters. The Mariners beat Hyderabad FC in both of their fixtures last season. However, a revived home team setup might present a tougher challenge to the Kolkata-based team. Mohun Bagan Super Giant have netted six times from set-pieces in the current campaign – the highest amongst all teams. Three of these goals have come from corners, showing that the Hyderabad FC backline will have to be extra cautious in their defensive play in such situations.

The Mariners’ ability to influence and produce constructive attacking moves from both open plays and set pieces demonstrates that they are cut from a different cloth when they function cohesively. The two sides have played 12 games in the ISL, with Hyderabad FC winning twice. Mohun Bagan Super Giant have been triumphant on five occasions, whereas five games have resulted in a draw.

Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto has praised his players for following his strategies to perfection. He appreciates individuals for understanding their roles well and hopes that the trend continues in the coming games too.

“During the game against Mohammedan SC, I had told the team that what we did in the first 20-25 minutes against Jamshedpur FC is what we should take forward. They did that very well. Individual roles have been understood, from the forward line to the midfield. One part is understanding and the other is implementing it, and they did the latter very well,” Singto said.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Jose Molina highlighted a key area that he wants his team to improve upon. He wants them to defend collectively and the intent for that must come from up top.

“We will improve our defence when we will improve our attack. And it's not only about defending players and attacking players but for me, it's the whole team working together. 11 players defending and attacking together and that is what we have been watching the last (few) matches,” Molina said.



