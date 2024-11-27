ISL 2024-25: Kerala Blasters aim to extend home scoring streak against FC Goa

Kochi: Kerala Blasters FC will face FC Goa at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi as the Kochi-based team aim to maintain their formidable home-scoring streak in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Thursday.

Kerala Blasters FC have been strong in their backyard, netting in each of their last 16 matches at Kochi. However, they face a tough challenge against FC Goa, a side with a rich history of success against the Kerala Blasters FC, having won 11 games in this matchup – the third highest in ISL history, after the 15 wins by FC Goa against Chennaiyin FC and 12 wins by Mumbai City FC against FC Goa.

Both teams are tied at 49 clean sheets in the competition and are looking to become only the third side to reach 50 (after Mumbai City FC – 67 and Bengaluru FC – 52), but Kerala Blasters FC have struggled defensively in this fixture, failing to keep a clean sheet against GC Goa in their last 19 meetings.

Right now, FC Goa are sixth in the table with 12 points from eight games, whereas Kerala Blasters FC are positioned ninth with 11 points from nine matches.

The Kerala Blasters FC’s impressive run of goals at home is powered by Jesus Jimenez, who has scored in six consecutive matches – the longest streak for any Kerala Blasters FC player. Noah Sadaoui’s frequent penalty area entries (10 per game) also make him a constant threat.

Kerala Blasters are prolific in the latter stages of games, netting 11 second-half goals this season, which is the highest in the league. It shows that they are lethal once the momentum of the game is settled after the opening essay of the match.

The Gaurs boast the highest forward passes per game (160.4) this season, orchestrating dynamic attacking moves. In fact, 1,283 of the 3,227 passes attempted by the Gaurs over their eight games of 2024-25 have been forward passes.

Armando Sadiku has been a standout, averaging a goal every 73.4 minutes this season, a testament to FC Goa’s efficiency up front. Overall, FC Goa have found the back of the net a staggering 16 times in eight matches, averaging a couple of strikes in every encounter thus far.

The two teams have faced each other 20 times in the league. FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC have garnered 11 and five victories respectively, whereas four matches have resulted in a draw.

Kerala Blasters FC head coach Mikael Stahre opened up on his role as a head coach, which is trying to be objective irrespective of the outcome of the matches.

"A victory brings energy, but it's really important that even though this is our sport and it's about the result, sometimes the results influence the players' and fans' moods. My job is to try to be as objective as possible and to keep up the level of energy," Stahre said.

FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez backed his players to have a good season, showing faith in their abilities as they gear up for this crucial away fixture.

"We have most of our players ready for tomorrow. I think we have a very good team. I have been saying from the first day that we will have a good season and my opinion doesn’t change on that," Marquez said.