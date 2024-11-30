ISL 2024-25: Odisha FC’s home form meets Bengaluru FC’s table-topping run at Kalinga Stadium

Bhubaneswar: Odisha FC will take on Bengaluru FC in their upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 clash at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Odisha FC come into this game on the back of an impressive 6-0 win over Hyderabad FC, having climbed to sixth in the ISL table with three wins and draws each this season. Bengaluru FC, meanwhile, sit at the top, boasting six victories and a couple of draws. The Blues recently defeated Mohammedan SC 2-1 in their last away outing.

Odisha FC have gradually begun finding their feet after an indifferent start to the season, whereas Bengaluru FC have been rolling seamlessly ever since the campaign got going. Both these sides have momentum swaying in their favour and they should try to make the most out of it, in their march forward this season.

Odisha FC have won each of their two previous ISL games against Bengaluru FC at the Kalinga Stadium. A win here would make the Blues the fourth team that Odisha maintain a 100%-win record against at this venue (minimum two games), joining East Bengal FC, Hyderabad FC, and NorthEast United FC. The rousing crowd support they command in Bhubaneswar can propel the Juggernauts to scale this feat.

The Juggernauts are unbeaten in their last two encounters with Bengaluru FC in the ISL (W1 D1). A win or a draw would mark their longest-ever unbeaten streak against the Blues.

The Blues have won two of their four away matches this season, and it’s only the second time in their history they have achieved this tally in the first four away games (2018-19: 4/4 wins). The entire team has been functioning like a well-drilled unit and they are hence gradually taking the home-away factor out of consideration this year, succeeding across venues.

Bengaluru FC have netted multiple goals in each of their last two ISL matches. The last time they achieved a longer streak was a five-game run between January and February 2023. Their frontline has been boosted by the presence of Sunil Chhetri, who came off the bench to bag a brace against Mohammedan SC in the last game.

Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera stressed the need to get on to a positive rhythm and secure wins that can help them seal their fate towards the end of the campaign.

“The first step is the next game. For sure, we know we have six points in play in the coming couple of matches. Getting points is important to get in a good position, which will help us in the final leg of the competition, Lobera said.

Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza understands that good summer acquisitions and a formidable pre-season have been central to their success so far this year.

“We made some really good signings. We worked hard to find the best players for our style. We did a good pre-season. I don’t know if we are contenders or not. The only thing we want is to play games and win them now,” Zaragoza said.

Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC have faced off 10 times in the ISL. The Blues hold the upper hand with five wins, while the Juggernauts have claimed three victories, and two matches have ended in draws.