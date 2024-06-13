Lionel Messi to play Copa America, gives 2024 Paris Olympics a miss

The Argentina football team will compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics sans superstar Lionel Messi. The talismanic forward opted out of the Olympics to concentrate on Argentina’s Copa America title defence.

Messi said he understands that he cannot compete in every tournament possible, given his age and how his body has been responding.

Football at the 2024 Paris Olympics commences in July and ends in August, while the Copa America will be held from June 20 to July 14.

Messi, who plays for Inter Miami, has given importance to Copa America and said he would like to help Argentina retain the prestigious title.

The football teams competing at the Olympics should be U-23 national teams and every team is allowed three players who are over the age of 23.

Argentina U-23 football manager Javier Mascherano said Messi always had an open invitation to join the Argentina squad for the Olympics. However, Messi said he had a word with Mascherano and understood Messi’s situation.

Messi told ESPN, “I spoke to Mascherano and the truth is we both understood the situation. It’s hard (to think about the Olympics right now) because we’re in Copa America. It would be two, three straight months of not being with the club, and more than anything, I’m not at an age to be in everything,” he said.

He added that he would have to choose his tournaments carefully, given his age. “I have to choose carefully, and it would be too much to play two straight tournaments. I’ve been very lucky to play in the Olympics, winning it together with (Mascherano). It was a wonderful experience on a football level. Olympics, U20, memories I’ll never forget,” he added.

Messi won the gold medal with Argentina at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, under the same coach.