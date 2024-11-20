Live
- MLA Sri Ganesh Distributes Cheques to Kalyana Lakshmi beneficiaries
- AP health minister highlights need for awareness over generic medicines
- SC restores evidence-tampering case against former Kerala Minister Antony Raju in 'underwear' matter
- Apple’s $100 Million Bid to Reverse iPhone 16 Ban in Indonesia
- 'When BCCI want things to happen, they get their way': Finch on IPL auction dates
- Revolutionizing Customer Service: Enhancing Customer Experience through OneConnect Project and SAP Service Cloud
- Delhi govt to implement work from home for 50 pc govt staff amid severe air pollution
- Annual addition to green energy capacity likely to surpass 35 GW: Report
- Seeking to complete 1st nuclear power plant as scheduled: Egyptian PM Madbouly
- Priyanka Chopra shares heartwarming moment of Malti enjoying Autumn
Just In
Lionel Messi to play international friendly match in Kerala in 2025
Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman, on Wednesday, confirmed that the Argentina football team, including Lionel Messi, will play an international friendly in Kerala in 2025
Hyderabad: Argentina football team and world football’s superstar Lionel Messi is expected to play in India after a gap of more than a decade.
Messi, if he is in Argentina’s scheme of things, is expected to play a friendly match in the state of Kerala along with the touring Argentina national football team.
Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman, on Wednesday, confirmed that the Argentina football team, including Lionel Messi, will play an international friendly in Kerala in 2025.
Addressing a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, the sports minister confirmed that the international friendly match would be conducted under the complete supervision and support of the Kerala state government. “All the financial assistance for organising this high-profile football event will be provided by the merchants of the state,” the sports minister said.
Messi’s last match in India was in 2011 when Argentina played an international friendly match against Venezuela at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata in 2011.
More than 70,000 fans attended the match and Nicolas Otamendi scored the lone goal of the match in the 70th minute. Argentina beat Venezuela 1-0.
Lionel Messi has a huge fan following in India and fans in Kerala are some of Messi’s die-hard fans.
Messi now plays for Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer (MLS).