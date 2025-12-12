Lionel Messi to Unveil 21-Metre Statue During India GOAT Tour, Kolkata Gears Up for a Historic Tribute

Football legend Lionel Messi is set to receive one of the grandest honours in India as a 21-metre (70-foot) statue of him holding the FIFA World Cup trophy will be unveiled during his upcoming GOAT Tour. This tribute highlights Messi’s extraordinary global influence and the massive fanbase he enjoys across the country.

As part of his India visit, Messi will participate in several major events. For readers who want to know the complete GOAT Tour schedule and city-wise event details, we have covered that in a separate article, where you can find everything about his full lineup of appearances.

Kolkata Builds a Towering 21-Metre Statue to Honour Messi

Kolkata, celebrated for its strong football culture, has constructed a towering statue depicting Messi’s iconic World Cup-winning moment. The 21-metre structure stands as one of the tallest football-related tributes ever created in India.

Due to the massive crowd expected and strict security protocols, Messi will unveil the statue virtually through a live digital session instead of being present physically. Nevertheless, excitement in Kolkata has reached extraordinary levels as fans prepare for the event.

GOAT Tour Will Cover Four Major Indian Cities

Messi’s visit will include specially designed fan events, exhibitions, and celebrations across:

Kolkata

Hyderabad

Mumbai

New Delhi

Each city is preparing curated experiences that highlight Messi’s journey, legacy, and influence. To explore the full list of events planned across all cities, please refer to our detailed breakdown in the article covering his complete tour.

Meetings With Top Indian Personalities Expected

Reports suggest that Messi may interact with several major Indian figures during the tour, including:

Shah Rukh Khan, one of India’s biggest cinematic icons

Sourav Ganguly, former India cricket captain and Bengal legend

A possible meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, depending on scheduling

These interactions are expected to create even more excitement around his India visit.

Why Messi’s India Tour Is a Landmark Cultural Moment

Messi holds one of the largest fanbases in India among global athletes. His 2022 World Cup triumph boosted his popularity to new heights, making this tour one of the most anticipated international sporting visits the country has seen.

The unveiling of the 21-metre statue is not just a ceremonial tribute but a reflection of India’s emotional connection with Messi, showcasing the deep admiration millions of fans share for the football icon.