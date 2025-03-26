Live
Man Utd veteran Phil Jones set to visit India for Road to Old Trafford final
Manchester United legend and former English international Phil Jones is set to visit India on April 6 for the finals of the third edition of Road to Old Trafford, a unique five-a-side football tournament that is also supported by Manchester United.
The finals of the tournament, will be held in Chennai, after the initial qualifying rounds that took place in Pune and New Delhi.
Jones, a former Premier League winner with Manchester United, has also played in two FIFA World Cups for England. Over an illustrious 12-year career, he made 219 appearances for the Old Trafford club and his trophy cabinet also includes UEFA Europa League and FA Cup wins.
In the initial round of the Road To Old Trafford in Pune and New Delhi, 40 teams battled it out for the six spots that were up for grabs for the Chennai finals. Ultimately, it was Stilton Cafe (Delhi), Tajore Cafe (Delhi), BP Street (Noida) from New Delhi along with Three Wise Monkey (Mumbai), Swig (Pune), K-Bar (Goa) from Pune who qualified for the final stage, to be held in Chennai on April 6.
The team that wins the finals will earn themselves an unparalleled and once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to travel to Manchester, UK for an all-expenses paid trip and play at the hallowed turf of the legendary Old Trafford stadium, home of Manchester United FC. The Grand Finale of the Road To Old Trafford to determine the Global Winner will be held at the iconic stadium on June 6 later this year.
The entries for the third edition of Road To Old Trafford have been opened up for amateurs, giving football enthusiasts of the country a chance to participate in the tournament.