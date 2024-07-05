Manchester City sign WSL all-time top scorer Vivianne Miedema on three-year deal

Manchester: Manchester City women have announced the signing of Dutch international Vivianne Miedema on a three-year deal. The 27-year-old forward moved to Manchester after seven seasons at Arsenal.

Miedema is the record goalscorer in Barclays Women’s Super League history and for the Netherlands, netting 80 and 95 times, respectively, for club and country - more than any other player across both the women’s and men’s teams.

She will wear the number six shirt and will reunite with Dutch teammates Jill Roord and Kerstin Casparij.

"The reason I chose City is because they have the same ambitions as me. They want to win the league and titles. Looking to the future, I’ve always said I want to play with best players in the world and I think City have got that. I haven’t played as much football as I would have wished over the past two years, but I think and hope my best years are still to come. I hope I’m going to be able to help the team as much as I can do," said Miedema to Man City’s media team.

Miedema will link up with her country for UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 qualifying matches against Italy and Norway before joining up with City for pre-season training at the end of July. That includes joining the squad for the first-ever Perth International Football Cup in preparation for the 2024–25 season.

"We’re really looking forward to welcoming Viv to City and seeing her flourish over the next three years. Our ambition is to compete on the highest stage and for the highest honours, and Viv is aligned to this desire. She’s a top talent that I’m excited to work with as she’s a player I’ve always admired. Viv will be a real asset to the team," added Head Coach Gareth Taylor.