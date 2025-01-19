Live
- ‘Shiva Sambho’ blends culture and devotion in Telugu cinema
- Akash Jagannadh extends generous support to veteran Actress Pavala Syamala
- 'Attack' on Kejriwal: Atishi claims BJP wants to harm ex-CM, Parvesh hits back
- Bangladeshi angle in Saif Ali Khan stabbing case raises political din
- CII pegs India's growth rate at 7 per cent for 2025-26 amid rising private investments
- Smith injures elbow ahead of for SL tour, Kuhnemann nursing thumb surgery
- Socialite Alekhya Reddy Inaugurates D sons patola art Expo at Banjara Hills
- Hyderabad Biggest Jewellery Exhibition by Sri Krishna Jewellers at Taj Krishna
- Bird walk held in Kagaznagar
- ‘DEET app a bridge between unemployed & firms’
Just In
Messi scores in Inter Miami CF preseason win over Club America
Lionel Messi scored his first goal of the 2025 preseason, as Inter Miami CF rallied to beat Club America 3-2 on penalties in their preseason opener at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday (IST).
Las Vegas: Lionel Messi scored his first goal of the 2025 preseason, as Inter Miami CF rallied to beat Club America 3-2 on penalties in their preseason opener at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday (IST).
The former FC Barcelona trio of Messi, Luis Suarez, and Jordi Alba combined to level for the Herons in the 34th minute. Alba sought out Suarez at the back post, and the legendary Uruguayan clipped a ball in front of goal, which Messi headed home.
That came just three minutes after the reigning LIGA MX champions broke the stalemate with Henry Martin crashing the back post to tap in a pass from former LAFC winger Brian Rodriguez.
Messi’s goal was his first under new manager Javier Mascherano a year after 36 goal contributions (20g/16a) in just 19 matches en route to being named the 2024 Landon Donovan MLS MVP.
Las Aguilas regained their lead as Israel Reyes capitalised on a defensive miscue in the 53rd minute, but Tomas Aviles equalised at the death for Inter Miami, heading in a sublime corner kick by Julian Gressel.
The match would be decided by a penalty kick shootout and recently-signed Miami goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo made a pair of saves and 17-year-old homegrown Santi Morales scored the decisive penalty as the Herons won the shootout, 3-2.
Inter Miami will next meet Universitario de Deportes in Peru as part of their five-match preseason tour.
They're preparing for the club's 2025 MLS regular-season opener on February 22 against New York City FC and their CONCACAF Champions Cup return on February 18 at Sporting Kansas City.