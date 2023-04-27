Mikel Arteta after Arsenal's heart-breaking loss: 'Better team won, City were at their best'

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has opened up on his side's heart-breaking 4-1 defeat to Manchester City that dented the Gunners' chance of lifting the Premier League.

Arsenal, who last won the Premier League in the 2003-04 season, are still at the top of the league table in the ongoing season, but the point deficit has reduced to just two points, with City still having two games in hand.

At the post-match conference, Arteta admitted that his side was nowhere close to their level as they were dominated by the hosts at Etihad Stadium.

"The analysis is clear: the better team won the game. They were probably at their best, especially in the first half, and we were nowhere near our level. When that happens, the gap becomes too big and in the first 30 minutes we didn't do all the basic things that you have to do against an exceptional team, in terms of competing, winning duels and understanding what the game requires. We got punished and we could have been punished even more," added Arteta.

"The first 30 minutes all the basic things you have to do against a top team we didn't do it and we got punished. We played against an exceptional team. We're an exceptional team as well -- but we weren't at the races," the Spanish boss added.

Continuing, Arteta stated that it was "very disappointing" that Arsenal were far from being their best, both as individuals and as a team.

Manchester City are two points behind Arsenal at present, with two games in hand. If Pep Guardiola and Co win their next two games, they'll go four points clear at the top of the 2022-23 Premier League table, making Arsenal's chances of winning the league further bleak.

Kevin de Bruyne scored a brace, while John Stones and Erling Haaland netted a goal each for City, and centre-back Rob Holding scored a solitary goal for the visiting side.

When asked about Arsenal's fate in the league, Arteta said that the loss in Manchester was a "difficult one to swallow" and he and his staff will need to lift the players' morale for the remainder of the campaign.

"I don't know what is going to be required. For sure we have to first lift the players up, because they suffered tonight and it was a difficult one to swallow. We'll lift them up tomorrow and do everything we've done so far so well in the next match to earn the right to win [the next game]. That's where we have to start right now," said Arteta.

Arsenal, who cannot afford more hiccups in the league, next host Chelsea on May 3 at the Emirates Stadium. Manchester City, on the other hand, face Fulham in an away fixture on Sunday.