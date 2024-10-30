Paul Scholes warns Man Utd not to rush into Amorim appointment

New Delhi: Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes that his former club may be rushing into signing Ruben Amorim and compared the hype surrounding the Portuguese head coach to that of Erik Ten Hag when he joined in 2022.

"I agree on Ruben Amorim – it the hype feels a bit like Erik ten Hag (when he joined Manchester United),' said Scholes whilst speaking on The Overlap podcast.

"I know he’s meant to sign in the coming days and hours, but Sporting play Manchester City next week, and Arsenal in the next three or four weeks – it might be a chance to give him a public interview, and see how he handles the media, see how his team plays," he added.

In a statement released by Sporting CP, the club confirmed United’s intentions to pay the head coach’s 10 million euros release clause, which indicated the club is moving swiftly to bring in the 38-year old. It is expected that Amorim may be in the stands, if not in the dugout, for the game against Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Amorim’s expected appointment follows after Manchester United’s worst ever start to a Premier League season which has resulted in the side sitting in 14th place after nine games. Erik Ten Hag was sacked by the club and will be replaced by assistant manager Ruud Van Nistelrooy who will be assuming the position of interim head coach till the appointment of a permanent manager.

Scholes went on to name Thomas Tuchel as his preferred choice for the role but the German head coach who won the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea has already been signed by the Football Association to assume the position of England men's national team.

"I think Thomas Tuchel was the right one to coach Manchester United, but obviously he’s gone now with England. He’s someone that can manage an elite football club and win big games. He’s been there and done it," he added.



