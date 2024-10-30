Live
- Indian football team to play international friendly against Malaysia in Hyderabad on November 18
- Sensex closes down by 426 points, banking stocks top losers
- 3rd Test: 'Treating Rohit, Virat with more patience will help them', says assistant coach Abhishek Nayar
- A Very Very Special Birthday to a wristy genius - VVS Laxman, the batter who defined a unique style in Indian cricket
- RG Kar financial scam: CBI opposes Sandip Ghosh's plea for liquidation of FD
- Chandrababu Wishes Telugu People a Joyous Diwali with 'Deepam 2.0' Scheme
- Harish Rao Responds to CM Revanth’s Challenge, Ready for Padayatra
- Delhi HC refuses to set free gold smuggling ‘mastermind' detained under COFEPOSA
- When will relief come for consumers, asks Cong after OMCs hike commission for petrol pump dealers
- Paul Scholes warns Man Utd not to rush into Amorim appointment
Just In
Paul Scholes warns Man Utd not to rush into Amorim appointment
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes that his former club may be rushing into signing Ruben Amorim and compared the hype surrounding the Portuguese head coach to that of Erik Ten Hag when he joined in 2022.
New Delhi: Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes that his former club may be rushing into signing Ruben Amorim and compared the hype surrounding the Portuguese head coach to that of Erik Ten Hag when he joined in 2022.
"I agree on Ruben Amorim – it the hype feels a bit like Erik ten Hag (when he joined Manchester United),' said Scholes whilst speaking on The Overlap podcast.
"I know he’s meant to sign in the coming days and hours, but Sporting play Manchester City next week, and Arsenal in the next three or four weeks – it might be a chance to give him a public interview, and see how he handles the media, see how his team plays," he added.
In a statement released by Sporting CP, the club confirmed United’s intentions to pay the head coach’s 10 million euros release clause, which indicated the club is moving swiftly to bring in the 38-year old. It is expected that Amorim may be in the stands, if not in the dugout, for the game against Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday.
Amorim’s expected appointment follows after Manchester United’s worst ever start to a Premier League season which has resulted in the side sitting in 14th place after nine games. Erik Ten Hag was sacked by the club and will be replaced by assistant manager Ruud Van Nistelrooy who will be assuming the position of interim head coach till the appointment of a permanent manager.
Scholes went on to name Thomas Tuchel as his preferred choice for the role but the German head coach who won the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea has already been signed by the Football Association to assume the position of England men's national team.
"I think Thomas Tuchel was the right one to coach Manchester United, but obviously he’s gone now with England. He’s someone that can manage an elite football club and win big games. He’s been there and done it," he added.