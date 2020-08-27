Pogba tested positive for Coronavirus, says France boss Deschamps

Paris: France and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has tested positive for COVID-19 and won't be taking part in the national team's upcoming Nations League matches against Sweden and Croatia, according to Didier Deschamps. France manager Deschamps said that Pogba was supposed to be part of the squad but his positive test means that Stade Rennes' young talent Eduardo Camavinga has taken his place.

"Paul Pogba was supposed to be in the list of players. Unfortunately for him, he got tested yesterday, which turned out to be positive this morning," Deschamps told reporters.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele also doesn't find a place in the squad after testing positive for COVID-19, according to L'Equipe. He is currently placed in a 14-day quarantine.

"Pogba has been replaced in the squad after testing positive for COVID-19. The midfielder will be unable to add to his 69 caps and 10 goals for his country in the games next month," said Manchester United in their statement. "Everybody at United wishes Paul a speedy recovery ahead of the new season."

Pogba has played 69 times for France and scored 10 goals thus far. He was part of the French team that won the 2018 World Cup and scored in the final in which France beat Croatia.