Qatar World Cup: 'Time to leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone,' says Portugal boss

Portugal head coach Fernando Santos has opened up about rumours about his team's captain Cristiano Ronaldo, revealing the conversation he had with the player before benching him for the Round of 16 fixture.



After the match, which Portugal won 6-1 against Switzerland, there were rumours that Ronaldo wanted to leave the Portuguese camp in the middle of the ongoing World Cup in Qatar.

Ahead of Portugal's quarter-final clash, Santos revealed explained how he convinced Ronaldo, the team's all-time scorer, to be on the bench and make way for young Goncalo Ramos to start. The decision paid off well as the Benfica young striker netted the 2022 World Cup's first hat-trick.

There were reports that claimed that Ronaldo had an argument with coach Santos but the Portugal head coach dismissed all the rumours, saying their captain's commitment is not questionable.

"Yes we did have a conversation, and it would be very bad if we didn't have this. Since I took the helm of the national team we need to talk and have a relationship with players, it's normal, that's my approach, to have a close relationship," Santos said in a press conference, playing down the controversy.

"When we had this conversation, it was on the matchday after lunch, I didn't have a conversation with him before that, not on Sunday or Monday. It was on the day of the game after lunch. We met, I explained to him why he would not be one of the starters, I explained it to him so he would not be surprised," the Portuguese boss added on the eve of his side's big game.

"I explained to him that it was better for the strategy that he wouldn't start, and that it was better for him to play in the second half. Cristiano was not happy about it. He has always been a starting player. He asked 'do you think it's a good idea?'"

Santos also confirmed that Ronaldo never threatened to leave the team ahead of their quarter-final game.

"He has never told me that he wanted to leave our national team. It's high time we stop this conversation, and stop the controversies. It's high time for you to leave Ronaldo alone, in acknowledgment of what he's done for Portuguese football," added Santos in the same press conference.

Portugal are scheduled to take on Morocco in the quarter-final of the 2022 World Cup on Saturday at Al Thumama Stadium.