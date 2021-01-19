Rivals Kerala, Bengaluru eye to turn fortunes around

Goa: During a normal Hero Indian Super League season, this fixture would have been one of the most heated clashes in the league due to the passionate rivalry between the two sets of fans. Whether it be at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi or the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, supporters of both sides would have thronged to the stands in numbers.

No fans will be present at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim here, when Kerala Blasters take on Bengaluru FC on Tuesday. But the sheer importance of the fixture for two teams desperately trying to turn their season around means that it will lack none of the edge.

Kerala will be looking to put behind them, the disappointment of conceding an injury-time equaliser to SC East Bengal. This inability to hold leads has been a recurring feature of Kerala's season so far — they have lost ten points after scoring the first goal, the most by any team in the league.

"Bengaluru FC are a good team, they have got good players," said Kerala coach Kibu Vicuna.