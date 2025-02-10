Rogers credits Unai Emery for Aston Villa's FA Cup triumph over Spurs

Birmingham: Morgan Rogers lauded Aston Villa’s performance at Villa Park on Sunday, as Unai Emery’s side booked their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Villa hit the front with just 58 seconds on the clock with Rogers teeing up Jacob Ramsey to thrash his effort through goalkeeper Antonín Kinsky. The midfielder would add the second for the hosts just after the hour mark, to wrap up victory.

Rogers cited the start his side made to the game as a key component in the victory, after Emery “hit a reset button” earlier in the week.

“This week, the manager hit a reset button in terms of new players in. It’s from now until the end of the season, that last big push. That started with today, and that start. I thought we were outstanding, especially that first half.

“We took it to them, with the intensity, the aggression, everything about the way we were was really good.

“(We) Probably could have done with another goal, but in terms of that energy, it was really good, and it really set us on the right foot.It got the crowd involved as well, and that’s the most important thing when we’re here. I thought we started really well,” said Rogers to VillaTV.

With four of Villa’s five January recruits in action against the North London outfit, Rogers praised the impression each of the new signings have made in their short time with the club thus far.

He hopes the competition in the squad continues to raise the team’s level, as they aim for a successful end to the season.

“It helps with the quality of signings we brought in this week,” Rogers added. “They’ve given everyone a massive lift, just with the calibre and quality they possess, and the levels we’re trying to reach, that’s massive for us and where we want to go.

“The squad now is looking really strong, and hopefully now we can get a few of the injured players back.

“For me, it’s a massive buzz. This week has just been that bit different. We were looking forward to this game and we wanted to put in a performance, and we did,” he added.