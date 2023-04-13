Sadio Mane suspended by Bayern Munich for punching teammate Leroy Sane

Bayern Munich have not included Sadio Mane in their squad for their upcoming Bundesliga match against Hoffenheim amid reports he punched teammate Leroy Sane.

Mane has been left out of Bayern Munich's squad due to his misconduct after the Bundesliga champions' 3-0 defeat at Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League. Following the loss, Mane and Sane were seen arguing on the field and continuing their disagreement in the changing rooms, where the Senegalese forward reportedly punched his fellow forward in the face. It is understood that Mane and Sane had to be separated by teammates after the altercation.

In an official release, Bayern Munich confirmed on Thursday that Mane, who came off the bench and spent a mere 21 minutes on the field against City, will also be fined for the incident.

"Mane will not be included in the FC Bayern squad for this Saturday's home match against 1899 Hoffenheim. This is due to his misconduct after Bayern's Champions League match at Manchester City. Mané will also be given a fine," read Bayern's statement.

Bayern Munich, who are just two points clear at the top of the league table, will host Hoffenheim on Saturday.

According to news reports, 31-year-old Mane had complained about the way Sane spoke to him after their loss to Pep Guardiola's side at Etihad Stadium. After flying back to Germany Mane, a two-time African footballer of the year, was picked up privately at the airport while Sane got the team bus.

Neither Sane or Mane has commented about the incident as yet. However, the said pair was spotted training together in a team session on Thursday. Sane and Mane seemed relaxed as they jogged around the pitch.

The training session took place before Bayern Munich announced Mane's suspension. Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich are scheduled to host Manchester City in the return leg of the quarter-final at Allianz Stadium next Wednesday.



Mane moved from Liverpool to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022. In his maiden campaign in the German capital, Mane has netted 11 goals and provided five assists in 32 matches in all competitions for Bayern Munich.

Just ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Mane sustained an inflamed head of fibula that ruled him out of the tournament and the remainder of the year. The former Liverpool star missed at least nine games for the Bavarians before returning to action in February.