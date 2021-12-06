SC East Bengal aim for first win of season against FC Goa in battle of laggards

Vasco: Fresh from a gritty goalless draw against a strong Chennayin FC, SC East Bengal will look to notch up their first win of the season when they face a struggling FC Goa in a bottom-table clash of the Indian Super League clash here on Tuesday.

After conceding 10 goals in their back-to-back losses this season, the Manuel Diaz-coached side put up a solid display against the second-placed Marina Machans. The likes of Hira Mondal, Mohammad Rafique, Suvam Sen and Tomislav Mrcela made their presence felt to earn their first point of the season. They also looked threatening in the final quarter but lack of finishing meant a win still eluded the red and gold brigade. "They had played well but they must do better. In the last match, we made a lot of mistakes and we want to improve our level," Diaz said.

"Against Odisha FC we lost the match in 12 minutes in three set-pieces, we made big mistakes and Chennaiyin FC had opportunities but our team also had opportunities." Stressing on the importance of finishing off games, the Spaniard said: "I know SC East Bengal will be ready to pounce upon every mistake we make but for us, our biggest opposition is not the team in front, it is FC Goa itself, we have to overcome that and hope for results." Juan Ferrando's FC Goa are yet to win a game after three outing, suffering a last-ditch heartbreak against NorthEast United FC.

The reigning Durand Cup champions had almost ensured a point after the match leaned towards a draw in the end, but to their misfortune, Khassa Camara scored a stunner in stoppage time to snatch all three points on offer. SC East Bengal will look to heap more misery on their rivals with the likes of Daniel Chima Chukwu and Antonio Perosevic likely to partner upfront with Semboi Haokip also adding to Diaz's options. FC Goa, meanwhile, have not clicked as a unit despite having in their ranks proven quality like Edu Bedia, Glan Martins and Jorge Ortiz. Airam Cabrera has been impressive too but the backline has looked out-of-sorts.

"It is difficult for the dressing room atmosphere and the players to digest the results after they have put in the hard work. However, we need to brush it aside and concentrate on getting all three points in the next game," head coach Juan Ferrando said. "The most important thing will be the psychology of the players to finish off games. I know SC East Bengal will be ready to pounce upon every mistake we make but for us, our biggest opposition is not the team in front, it is FC Goa itself, we have to overcome that and hope for results."