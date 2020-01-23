'We want to help Ronaldo win sixth Ballon d'Or,' claims Juventus manager Sarri

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has said that Cristiano Ronaldo is still unbelievably fit and he wants to help the former Real Madrid star win a sixth Ballon d'Or.

Sarri, who joined the Italian club a season after Ronaldo's arrival, made the statement after Ronaldo scored in Juventus' 3-1 win over Roma in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals on Wednesday. The JUve men all scored in the first half as the other scorers were Rodrigo Bentancur and Leonardo Bonucci.

In only four matches in 2020, Ronaldo has already scored seven goals and has pulled Juventus ahead in the Serie A title race. Sarri's side are four points clear on the top ahead of second-placed Inter Milan in the ongoing season.

"Ronaldo is in extraordinary physical and mental condition. He is continuing at an impressive pace and has extraordinary skills. Ronaldo is a champion, we want to help him win the sixth Ballon d'Or, it would make us all happy," Sarri added in a recent interview.

Ronaldo, who last won the prestigious award presented by France football in 2017, was defeated by arch-rival Lionel Messi this year. The Argentine great went on to lift his sixth trophy – the most by any player in the history of the sport.

Meanwhile, speaking on Juventus' win over Roma Sarri said," Winning is becoming normal. But we don't have to look at the numbers because it will be more difficult this year. We will certainly have to do better than previous years if we want to be competitive in the league."