Four Nations Tournament: Indian jr. women’s hockey team loses to Chile in shootout

The Indian junior women’s hockey team suffered a 1-3 defeat in a shootout against Chile after a 2-2 draw over four quarters in their fourth match of the friendly Four Nations Tournament on Friday.

Sukhveer Kaur (35’) and Kanika Siwach (47’) were the goalscorers for India, while Jacinta Solari (27’) and Captain Laura Muller (42’) scored for Chile.

Chile opened the scoring in the second quarter, with Jacinta Solari converting a penalty corner in the 27th minute. India equalised five minutes into the third quarter, as Sukhveer Kaur also converted a penalty corner.

Chile regained the lead in the 42nd minute through a field goal from Captain Laura Muller. However, India started the fourth quarter strongly, with Kanika Siwach continuing her goalscoring streak by netting the equaliser in the 47th minute.

With neither side able to find a winner in regulation time, the match went into a shootout, where Chile emerged victorious, winning 3-1. Josefina Constanza Gutierrez, Isabel Leonor Messen, and Trinidad Antonia Barrios scored for Chile, while Sonam was the lone scorer for India in the shootout.

Earlier, India clinched a hard-fought 2-0 win in the shootout against hosts Argentina after a 1-1 draw in regulation time in their previous match of the tournament.

Indian junior women began their friendly Four Nations Tournament on a positive note with a 2-1 win over Chile on May 25. Sukhveer Kaur (39’) and Kanika Siwach (58’) were the goal scorers for India. Javeria Saenz (20') scored the only goal for Chile.

They then enjoyed a 3-2 victory over Uruguay in their second match on May 26. The game remained level by the end of the third quarter, but Kanika Siwach scored a crucial brace in the final stretch to help India emerge victorious.

India will next face Uruguay on Sunday.