French Open 2021: Nadal celebrates 35th birthday in style, destroys Gasquet to reach third round

Rafael Nadal destroyed local hero Richard Gasquet to reach the third round of the ongoing French Open in Paris on Thursday.

Nadal celebrated his 35th birthday in style as he handed his close friend Gasquet a 6-0 7-5 6-2 defeat at an empty Philippe Chatrier stadium.

With the win, Nadal extended his head-to-head dominance over Gasquet to 17-0 and has not dropped a set against the French opponent in the last 12 wins since 2008.

"I respect [him because] I know how good Richard is. I know he's coming back after a tough period of time. I think he played smart, playing aggressive. I just went on court with the highest respect, with the highest focus possible, and that's what I try to do every day against everyone," Nadal to ATP's official website after his straight-set victory.

Nadal, who has won a record 13 Roland Garros titles, once again looked untouchable on clay on Thursday. He won eight out of eight first serve points as he out-rallied Gasquet, who was standing well behind the baseline for his returns.

In the same post-match interview, Nadal admitted that he played great and hardly put a wrong foot on the court against Gasquet.

"I think I played a great first set, one of the best of the clay court season, in my opinion. No mistakes, high intensity, winners, playing long. In the second, still good… Then, of course, Richard is a great player. He had some good serves in the next game, and then [it] was tough," added Nadal.

Out of the 18 French players who started in the main draw of the French Open 2021, Gasquet was the last French man remaining in the tournament. He was also one of the only three to have reached the second round alongside 4th seed Gael Monfils and wild card Enzo Couacaud. Gasquet's defeat means, no French man has made it to the third round of the Roland Garros for the first time in the Open Era, according to ATP.

In the third round of the Roland Garros, Nadal is set to lock horns with Brit star Cameron Norrie, who recovered from a set down to defeat Lloyd Harris 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2. Nadal has a 2-0 lead in the head to head, with both the victories coming this season. Nadal defeated Norrie in straight sets at the Australian Open. Nadal's recent win over the Brit player came at the Barcelona Open, where the Spaniard beat Norrie without dropping a set at the quarter-final. Nadal went on to clinch his 10th trophy in Barcelona.

Speaking about facing Norrie next, Nadal said," Every week he's making good results, winning against very good players. I know it is going to be a tough one. I need to be ready to play my best. I know he has a style of game that is not easy to play against. I need to play well."