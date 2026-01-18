From the Hills of Manipur to the Podiums of the South: The Rise of Lakpa Serpa

In the high-octane world of endurance racing, where grit often matters more than glory, a new name is rapidly earning respect across India’s fitness circuit — Lakpa Serpa. Hailing from the serene hills of Manipur and now based in Hyderabad, Lakpa has scripted an inspiring story of perseverance, discipline, and raw athletic fire.

Recently, Lakpa stunned the fitness fraternity by winning the Hyderabad Yoddha Race Regionals, and then going on to clinch victory again at the Chennai Regionals — a back-to-back triumph within 15 days that left even seasoned competitors in awe. What made the achievement even more remarkable was his timing, which outperformed many experienced athletes who have been competing for years. Lakpa completed the Hyderabad race in 49 mins 31 seconds and the Chennai race in 47 mins and 47 seconds. Most people struggle to complete the race under 2 hrs. For a man with just three years of competitive training, the feat was nothing short of extraordinary.

Lakpa currently works as a trainer at Calliterain, a well-known calisthenics gym in Secunderabad, where he coaches strength, endurance, and functional fitness. Known among trainees for his quiet discipline and relentless work ethic, he is the kind of athlete who lets performance do the talking. His journey from Manipur to Hyderabad reflects not just a geographical shift, but a transformation driven by purpose and passion.

The Yoddha Race, often referred to as one of India’s toughest fitness competitions, tests athletes across multiple domains — running, strength, endurance, and mental resilience. It demands consistency across high-intensity zones and running under fatigue in-between the zones. Winning even one regional is a massive achievement; winning two consecutively places Lakpa among the elite.

Equally impressive is Lakpa’s long-term vision. He has his eyes firmly set on the Yoddha Finals, where India’s best athletes clash for national supremacy. Beyond that, his ambition stretches onto the global stage — HYROX, the world’s largest indoor fitness race. HYROX blends running with functional workouts such as sled pushes, lunges, wall balls, and rowing, demanding peak cardiovascular fitness and muscular endurance. Competing at that level requires not just strength, but surgical precision in pacing — something Lakpa is quickly becoming known for.

What sets Lakpa apart is that he is among the first hybrid athletes from Manipur, seamlessly combining endurance, strength, and speed. Today, he proudly represents Hyderabad, a city that has embraced him as one of its own. His rise has also inspired many young athletes from the Northeast, proving that with discipline and belief, geography is no barrier to greatness.

In an era where overnight fame is common but sustained excellence is rare, Lakpa Tondu Serpa stands as a symbol of quiet determination. His journey has just begun, but his message is already loud and clear — the future of Indian hybrid racing has arrived, and it is running fast.

As the fitness world watches closely, one thing is certain: Lakpa isn’t chasing races anymore.

He’s chasing history.