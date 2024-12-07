From training secretly to HIL, Hina Bano sees opportunity to show her accomplishments to family

Bengaluru: Young midfielder Hina Bano may have missed out on the Junior Women's Asia Cup 2024 squad due to rehab and match fitness challenges, but she is determined to make her mark in the inaugural Women’s Hockey India League 2024-25, scheduled to take place from January 12 to 26, 2025 in Ranchi.

Set to represent Soorma Hockey Club, Bano's journey is nothing short of inspiration. The 20-year-old midfielder has carved her path in hockey on her own terms, overcoming family resistance and societal pressures.

"Looking back, the journey wasn’t easy," said the Lucknow-born player. "I was very young when my father passed away, and since then, we have been living at my grandparents’ house. My grandfather, Ujagar Ali, who worked as a barber for army personnel, has taken care of everything."

Bano initially started in athletics but switched to hockey on her school coach Abhishek’s advise when she was in the third grade. However, family pressures forced her to stop playing for three years, during which she could only train in secret.

"I come from a conservative family and background. I stopped playing for two to three years and then secretly resumed training at school. Eventually, I was selected for SAI Lucknow, and the school principal visited my family to assure them that everything would be fine. That was a turning point. I trained in Lucknow under Nilam Kapoor ma’am, whose support helped me excel. I played at the national level, which opened further opportunities," she revealed.

Bano earned her maiden call-up to the junior national camp in 2021 following her performance for the title-winning SAI Academy at the inaugural Hockey India Junior Women Academy National Championship. She later represented the Junior National Team at the 2023 4 Nations Junior Women’s Invitational Tournament in Düsseldorf and the 2023 FIH Junior World Cup.

As she gears up for the Hockey India League, Bano is eager to show her family what she’s been accomplishing as a professional athlete.

"My family still doesn’t fully understand what I do. All they know is that I play for India, but they are slowly beginning to see its value," she shared. "With the Hockey India League happening close to home and being broadcast live, it’s an opportunity for me to show them my accomplishments in hockey. What and how I've been doing for myself, for them and my country. I hope to inspire them and others."

"I’m excited about what lies ahead, especially the chance to play alongside overseas and senior players. It’s a great learning experience and motivates me to perform better," she concluded.